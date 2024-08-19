Mostly good driving conditions, but several ferry and flight delays

Across Newfoundland, roads are mostly bare and dry with good visibility. There are some areas of fog in the Goobies and Grand Falls-Windsor areas. In Labrador, roads are wet.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the Argentia to North Sydney crossing scheduled for this evening due to weather. The MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to a mechanical issue. MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and the MV Gallipoli is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are numerous flight delays involving WestJet, Air Canada, Porter, and PAL Airlines. In Gander, Air Canada flights 1171 and 1170 are delayed, and Air Canada flights 1556 and 1557 have been aborted. In Deer Lake, WestJet, PAL, and Flair are all reporting delays and cancellations.