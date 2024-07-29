Mostly good driving conditions across the Province for your Monday

Roads across the province are clear and dry with good visibility. The exception is some fog on the Burin Peninsula through to Goobies.

On Sunday, the MV Veteran was out of service due to a problem with the generator. Parts are being shipped from St John’s. The MV Astron W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, and Air Canada flights 2252 and 696 are delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 2270, 7900, and 2271 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, WestJet flights 415 and 521 are delayed, and PAL Flight 928 is cancelled.