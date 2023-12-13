Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Roads are bare across the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and central Newfoundland. Across the west coast and Northern Peninusla, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is fair to good.

Roads across Labrador are snow-covered with icy patches. Visibility is fair to good.

The MV Kamutik W and MV Qajaq W are in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 902, 907, and are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.