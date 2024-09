Roads are dry in most areas this morning with good visibility. There are a few areas of fog in Burgeo, Salmonier Line, and Whitbourne.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, Marine Atlantic could have impacts on crossings all weekend beginning this evening. The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

Provincial Airlines Flight 901 from St. John’s to Deer Lake is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.