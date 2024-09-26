Most city offices closed for National Truth and Reconciliation Day

The City will observe National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Monday, Sept. 30, to honor survivors, their families and Indigenous communities, and to raise awareness about the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Please note the following:

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected on Monday.

The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open during regular hours of operation on Monday, September 30.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect, including paid parking regulations on Monday, September 30.

Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenmount Park, Quidi Vidi Lake and Kenny’s Pond.

The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street will be closed on Monday, September 30.