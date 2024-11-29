More than 19,000 virtual appointments through Teladoc since last year

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says since its introduction in November 2023, over 17,500 people have attended nearly 19,000 virtual appointments through provincial virtual care services.

“Virtual primary care is one of the tools within our health-care system, and the addition of this digital solution is an option for individuals without immediate access to primary care,” said Dr. Jared Butler, physician lead, primary care Strategic Health Network and family physician at NL Health Services. “While not a substitute for an in-person visit, family physicians and nurse practitioners delivering virtual primary care can diagnose and treat numerous common illnesses, order diagnostic tests and imaging, manage and monitor ongoing chronic problems for new or worsening symptoms, prescribe medications, and refer patients when required for additional support related to complex medical issues.”

With provincial virtual primary care, users can access primary health care via phone, mobile app or computer, allowing them to promptly schedule appointments with Canadian-based family physicians and nurse practitioners who are licensed to practice in Newfoundland and Labrador.

To be eligible for provincial virtual primary care services, individuals must:

not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner;

be signed up for Patient Connect NL; and

have a valid MCP number.

Patient Connect NL is the provincial list for those waiting to be connected to a primary care provider. Registration can be completed online at patientconnect.nlchi.nl.ca, or by phone at 1-833-913-4679.