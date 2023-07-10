Health News

More temporary closures of emergency services due to human resource challenges

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 10, 2023 at 8:48 am
Updated on July 10, 2023 12:27 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of more changes to emergency services due to human resource challenges this week.

Emergency services at the U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporary closed from today to Monday, July 17.

Emergency services at the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporary closed for a 24 hour period today until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, July. 11.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
