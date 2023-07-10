More temporary closures of emergency services due to human resource challenges

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of more changes to emergency services due to human resource challenges this week.

Emergency services at the U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be temporary closed from today to Monday, July 17.

Emergency services at the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island will be temporary closed for a 24 hour period today until 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, July. 11.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department.