More school closures in central Newfoundland

Posted: April 19, 2024 6:55 am
By Kyle Brookings


The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:

  • Clarenville High School 
  • Clarenville Middle School 
  • Random Island Academy 
  • Riverside Elementary
  • Swift Current Academy 
  • Tricentia Academy 

The following schools have a two-hour delayed opening:

  • Anthony Paddon Elementary 
  • Botwood Collegiate 
  • Donald C. Jamieson Academy 
  • Exploits Valley High 
  • Exploits Valley Intermediate 
  • Forest Park Primary 
  • Fortune Bay Academy 
  • Greenwood Academy 
  • Helen Tulk Elementary 
  • Heritage Collegiate 
  • Hillview Academy 
  • Leading Tickles Primary 
  • Leo Burke Academy 
  • Lewisporte Academy 
  • Lewisporte Collegiate 
  • Lewisporte Intermediate 
  • Marystown Central High 
  • Memorial Academy 
  • Pearce Junior High School 
  • Point Leamington Academy 
  • Sacred Heart Academy 
  • Sprucewood Academy 
  • St. Joseph’s All Grade 
  • Woodland Primary
