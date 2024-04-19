More school closures in central Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:
- Clarenville High School
- Clarenville Middle School
- Random Island Academy
- Riverside Elementary
- Swift Current Academy
- Tricentia Academy
The following schools have a two-hour delayed opening:
- Anthony Paddon Elementary
- Botwood Collegiate
- Donald C. Jamieson Academy
- Exploits Valley High
- Exploits Valley Intermediate
- Forest Park Primary
- Fortune Bay Academy
- Greenwood Academy
- Helen Tulk Elementary
- Heritage Collegiate
- Hillview Academy
- Leading Tickles Primary
- Leo Burke Academy
- Lewisporte Academy
- Lewisporte Collegiate
- Lewisporte Intermediate
- Marystown Central High
- Memorial Academy
- Pearce Junior High School
- Point Leamington Academy
- Sacred Heart Academy
- Sprucewood Academy
- St. Joseph’s All Grade
- Woodland Primary