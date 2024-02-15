More school closures for second day in a row

The following schools are closed all day:
All Metro area schools
A.R. Scammell Academy
Acreman Elementary
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baccalieu Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Bishop White School
Botwood Collegiate
Cabot Academy
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Catalina Elementary
Central Regional Office Gander
Centreville Academy
Cottrell’s Cove Academy
Crescent Collegiate
Discovery Collegiate
Fogo Island Central Academy
Gander Academy
Gander Collegiate
Gander Elementary
Gill Memorial Academy
Glovertown Academy
Greenwood Academy
Hillview Academy
Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)
Holy Cross School Complex
Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Immaculate Conception
J.M. Olds Collegiate
Jane Collins Academy
Lakewood Academy
Leading Tickles Primary
Lewisporte Academy
Lewisporte Collegiate
Lewisporte Intermediate
Lumsden Academy
Matthew Elementary
Memorial Academy
Mobile Central High School
New World Island Academy
Pearson Academy
Perlwin Elementary
Persalvic School Complex
Phoenix Academy
Point Leamington Academy
Riverwood Academy
Roncalli Central High
Smallwood Academy
St. Augustines Elementary
St. Bernard’s Elementary
St. Francis School
St. Mark’s School
St. Michaels Regional High
St. Paul’s Intermediate School
St. Paul’s Junior High
St. Peters Elementary (UIC) Upper Island Cove
Topsail Elementary
Tricentia Academy
Tricon Elementary
Twillingate Island Elementary
Upper Gullies Elementary
Whitbourne Elementary
William Mercer Academy
Woodland Elementary
The following schools are closed for the morning:
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Avoca Collegiate
Brian Peckford Primary
Cape John Collegiate
Christ the King School
Clarenville High School
Clarenville Middle School
Copper Ridge Academy
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Dorset Collegiate
Dunne Memorial Academy
Exploits Valley Intermediate
Fatima Academy
Fitzgerald Academy
Forest Park Primary
Fortune Bay Academy
Green Bay South Academy
Helen Tulk Elementary
Heritage Collegiate
Hillside Elementary
Holy Name of Mary Academy
Indian River Academy
Indian River High School
Jakeman All Grade
John Burke High School
Lake Academy
Lakeside Academy
Laval High School
Leo Burke Academy
M.S.B. Regional Academy
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Random Island Academy
Riverside Elementary
Sacred Heart Academy
Sprucewood Academy
St. Annes Academy
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
St. Lawrence Academy S
St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
St. Peter’s All Grade
Stella Maris Academy
Swift Current Academy
Valmont Academy
Woodland Primary
The following schools have a delayed opening:
Belanger Memorial School Doyles
E.A. Butler All Grade McKay’s
Lourdes Elementary Lourdes
Our Lady of the Cape School Cape
Piccadilly Central High Piccadilly
St. Thomas Aquinas
District Headquarters St. John’s
Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will have a delayed opening. There will be an update at 11 a.m.
CNA Carbonear and Placentia campuses will be closed for the day.
CNA Prince Philip Drive campus, Daycare, TRO, ATC, PPB and Employment Office has a delayed opening. Update at 11 a.m.
CNA Burin, Clarenville, Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander will be closed for the morning with an update at 11 a.m.
CNA Bonavista will be closed all day. Online classes will continue as scheduled.