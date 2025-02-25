More charges laid against Tony Humby in historical sexual violence case

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has laid additional charges in relation to an ongoing sexual violence investigation in St. John’s.
Sixty-four-year-old Anthony Humby is facing eight charges related to a new complainant, connected to events believed to have occurred between 2006 and 2013. The charges include:
- Sexual assault
- Procuring a person under the age of 18
- Householder permitting sexual activity
- Making child pornography
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Sexual interference
- Sexual exploitation
- Trafficking a person under the age of 18
The accused remains in custody and will appear in provincial court today to face the new charges.
Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have information connected to this investigation.