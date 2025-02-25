News

More charges laid against Tony Humby in historical sexual violence case

Posted: February 25, 2025 11:34 am
By Web Team

SHARE


The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has laid additional charges in relation to an ongoing sexual violence investigation in St. John’s.

Sixty-four-year-old Anthony Humby is facing eight charges related to a new complainant, connected to events believed to have occurred between 2006 and 2013. The charges include:

  • Sexual assault
  • Procuring a person under the age of 18
  • Householder permitting sexual activity
  • Making child pornography
  • Invitation to sexual touching
  • Sexual interference
  • Sexual exploitation
  • Trafficking a person under the age of 18

The accused remains in custody and will appear in provincial court today to face the new charges.

Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have information connected to this investigation. 

Post Views: 2

Scroll to top