Monday’s forecast; More of the same to close out the holiday weekend

Our Monday will see more of the same, as we close out the new work week. Expect mainly sunny skies across the Province, with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. The image below does a good job of illustrating the expected high temperatures.
Beyond that, the remnants of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Idalia will move into the region beginning Tuesday. What is left of it will generally work into the Maritime Provinces. It’ll be a weak system and dissipating as it works towards Nova Scotia.
For Newfoundland, the only thing this will do is generate easterly flow as it moves into the waters south of the Island. This means that cooler temperatures, clouds, and showers can be expected for a good bit of the Island beginning on Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Expect highs in the teens.