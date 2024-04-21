Mobile Crisis Response Team now Available in Stephenville and Bay St. George

NL Health Services has expanded mobile crisis response services in the Western Zone to individuals in the Stephenville, Bay St. George, and Bay St. George South areas, in partnership with the RCMP.

These teams include mental health and addictions clinicians and trained police officers who respond together to crises. The purpose of these teams is to deliver crisis intervention services directly to people in the community, eliminating the need to visit emergency departments and involve the criminal justice system. This service is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mobile crisis response services can be accessed by calling 911, 811 or your local police department.