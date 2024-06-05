Missing man safely located by RCMP service dog

A missing 71-year-old man was safely located by RCMP Police Service Dog (PSD) Kaos early Tuesday. Just before 5:00 a.m., Holyrood RCMP received the report of a missing person near Soldier’s Pond. A man who was staying at a nearby cabin departed the cabin earlier in the night and had not returned.

RCMP PSD Kaos and his handler, Sergeant Jason Butler, were deployed to assist in the search. The team tracked through a wooded area and located the missing man stuck in the bog. The elderly man, who became disorientated in the heavy fog and darkness, was cold and unable to walk out on his own. He was assisted by Holyrood RCMP officers and was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s via ambulance for medical assessment of non-life-threatening injuries.