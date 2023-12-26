Update: Minor fire, water damage, displaces several residents of downtown apartment building; woman arrested

A minor fire overnight, and resulting water damage, has displaced several residents of a downtown apartment building.

Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded initially to an alarm activation at Carew Lodge on Carew Street, at about midnight. When crews arrived they discovered smoke on the third floor of the building and water pouring from the sprinkler system.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn said firefighters found a burned mattress in a unit on the third floor. The sprinkler system had extinguished the fire before it could spread, however water from the sprinklers poured through the two floors below for over half an hour, causing significant water damage. The third floor also sustained some smoke damage.

It was unknown at the time exactly how many residents of the building were displaced. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While on the scene of the fire a 46 year old female attempted to gain access to the building several times. When police interjected the female punched one of the officers in the face. The officer was not injured, but the female was arrested for Obstruction of Justice, Assault on a Police Officer, and failing to comply with a court order. She was held at the lockup for court in the morning.