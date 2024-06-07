Minister Pike to Announce Support for Persons with Disabilities

Today, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development Paul Pike will announce an initiative to improve benefits and achieve a basic income for persons with disabilities.

Pike will be joined by Deputy Minister of Health Transformation Dr. Pat Parfrey, Atlantic Canada CNIB Vice President Duane Morgan, father of an adult son living with disabilities and Past President of Inclusion Canada Newfoundland and Labrador and the Chair of the Buildings Accessibility Advisory Board Dennis Gill.

The event will take place at the Confederation Building, at 11:00 a.m.