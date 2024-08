Next Wednesday Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth will visit St. John’s to commemorate the second anniversary of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan.

Ien will announce funding for community organizations in Atlantic Canada.

Over the past two years, the federal government has dedicated $75 million in funding to organizations that provide support to the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Ien will be speaking to these organizations next week.