Minister MacKinnon to announce support for seniors in St. John’s

Federal Minister of Seniors Steven MacKinnon, will be in St. John’s today to make an announcement about helping seniors be more connected and active through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is a federal grants and contributions program. It provides funding for projects that make a difference in the lives of seniors and in their communities. Community-based projects can receive up to $25,000 in grant funding for one year.

MacKinnon will be accompanied by MP Joanne Thompson.

The announcement begins at the Chancellor Park Senior’s Home at 1:30 p.m.