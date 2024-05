Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell will make an announcement today to support the recruitment and retention of early childhood educators.

Howell will be joined by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Government of Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Skye Taylor, Executive Director of the Association of Early Childhood Educators Newfoundland and Labrador.

The announcement takes place at the Association of Early Childhood Educators at 11:30 a.m.