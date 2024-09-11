Minister Dempster to Announce the Board of Directors for Labrador Winter Games

Today Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster will participate in an event to announce the members of the Board of Directors and funding for the 2026 Labrador Winter Games.

The event takes place at the Birch Brook Nordic Ski Club in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 3:00 p.m.

Also on hand for the event will be Ministers Scott Reid and Perry Trimper, Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews, and the Chairperson and Members of the Board of Directors for the 2026 Labrador Winter Games.