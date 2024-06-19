Minister Dempster Participating in Events Celebrating the Launch of the San Juan

Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Lisa Dempster is representing the provincial government at events celebrating the ties between the Basque Country and the province.

Dempster is part of a Canadian delegation travelling to the Basque Country in Spain this week.

The Minister is joining Wendy Drukier, Ambassador of Canada to Spain, and other officials for the inaugural meeting of the San Juan Bound for Canada committee.

Other events include discussions with government and trade officials in the Basque Country and the inauguration of the new President of the Basque Country.

A replica of a 16th-century galleon, the San Juan, which is under construction, will be launched in 2025 and make its first voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to Red Bay, Labrador, in 2026. The project is based on the work of the late Selma Barkham, historian and geographer, and Parks Canada archeologists and researchers.