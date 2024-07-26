Minister Dempster Participating In 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the Labrador Flag

There will be celebrations in Labrador today and Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Labrador flag.

Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster will attend an event this evening at the Labrador Interpretation Centre in Nort West River.

On Saturday. There will be a flag-raising ceremony at the North West River Beach Festival taking place at Lester Burry Memorial Park. Dempster will be joined by MHA Perry Trimper, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier and Parliamentary Secretary for Veterans and Military Relations, along with local dignitaries and special musical entertainers.

The Department of Labrador Affairs has partnered with the North West River Beach Festival organizing committee to also distribute Labrador flag merchandise from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the festival grounds. The North West River Beach Festival is a family-oriented event which features live music, crafts and food concessions. Admission is free.