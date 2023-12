Provincial Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bernard Davis will discuss the province’s participation in the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates today at 11:30 a.m.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference featured 285 press conferences, 234 global climate action events, 366 side events, and 195 exhibits.

The summit began on November 30 and will wrap up on December 12.