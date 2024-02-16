Minister Crocker Participating in Film Mission to Berlin

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker is participating in a Newfoundland and Labrador Film and Television mission to Berlin, Germany.

Crocker will be part of a team ofrepresentatives from Picture NL and the Film and Media Production Centre at College of the North Atlantic, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador producers and production companies.

While there, Crocker will attend the Berlin Film Festival and will meet with industry representatives to highlight this province as a premiere destination for film and television production.