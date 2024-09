Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions John Abbott will provide a progress update on the first year of the Five-Point Housing Plan today.

Abbott will be joined at the update by the Board Chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association Derek Brown and the Executive Officer of the Canadian Home Buildersā€™ Association Newfoundland and Labrador Alexis Foster.

The event will occur at the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association Offices at 11:00 a.m.