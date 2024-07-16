MHA Lela Evans rejoins PC Party

Lela Evans, the MHA for Torngat Mountains announced this morning that she is rejoining the Progressive Conservatives.

Evans left the PC party in 2021, and was an independent MHA until March of 2022, when she joined the new democrats. Today, she told media that her decision comes from her trust in Tony Wakeham’s leadership. She also says she wants to do her part to help the province select a good government, that can help the people of the province. She also says she doesn’t believe that will happen under a Liberal government.

