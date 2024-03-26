Messy weather returns for Wednesday

An area of low pressure passing well west of NL will push a messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain across the region between later tonight and Wednesday night or early Thursday. Along with that will come a surge of very warm air. Many areas of the Island may reach the lower teens Thursday. With the warmth, however, will come some rain. And the rain in many areas will continue, on and off, into the weekend. I go into detail on this in tonight’s forecast (above) from the NTV Evening News Hour.
