Messy roads on the West Coast and Labrador

Roads across the west coast, Northern Peninsula, and Labrador are snow-covered with snow and slushy patches. On parts of the Northern Peninsula, there is some drifting snow.

Roads elsewhere are bare and dry with fair to good visibility.

The Marine Atlantic crossing on the MV Blue Puttees that was scheduled to depart today at 11:45 a.m. will now depart at 10:45 a.m. Crossings on Sunday and Monday could also be impacted.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and the MV Qajaq W is out of service due to severe weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1520 and 1523 are cancelled. Flights at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport are on time.