Messy roads in some areas of the province

On the Northern Peninsula and on the Baie Verte Peninsula roads are snow-covered. There are a few partically snow-covered sections on the west coast and Burin Peninsula. In Central Newfoundland and on the Avalon, roads are bare and wet.

In Labrador, there’s poor visibility from Crooke’s Lake Depot to Port Hope Simpson and the road from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Kamutik W, MV Sound of Islay, and MV Qajaq W are out of service. The MV Legionnaire and MV Terra Nova are in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 1049 and Air Canada Flight 687 are delayed and in Deer Lake, Air Canada Flight 1173 is delayed. Flight in Gander are on time.