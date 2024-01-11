Messy morning commute for most of the province

Roads are mostly snow-covered across the Island. Visibility is poor along much of the west coast and from Red Harbour to Clam Brook. Travel is not recommended from Woody Point to Trout River, Trans-Canada Highway to Cold Brook, and Trans-Canada Highway to Buchan’s Resource Road.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered from Labrador to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Travel is not recommended from Cartwright Junction to Port Hope Simpson and the Highway from Lodge Bay to Red Bay is closed. Visibility is poor in southeastern Labrador.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings this morning. The MV Legionnaire, MV Veteran, MV Marine Eagle, and MV Challenge One are out of service. The MV Qajaq W and MV Terra Nova are in service but off schedule.

There are numerous flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada Flight 690 is delayed, Porter Flight 230, WestJet Flight 265 and Air Canada Flight 697 are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 924 is late.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.