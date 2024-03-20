Messy commute across the west coast and central Newfoundland

Across the west coast and central Newfoundland, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy sections. There is drifting snow and poor visibility from Roddickton to Plum Point. Roads on the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula are bare.

Across Labrador, roads are mostly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential delays on Thursday and Friday. Provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2460 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 927 is delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.