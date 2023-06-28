MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: After floating in the ocean for three decades, a letter turns up in Norway

It sounds like a movie.

On Oct. 3, 1988, a Grade 3 student from Mount Pearl penned a letter, sealed it inside a bottle and tossed it into the Atlantic Ocean. Jennifer Lynn Boudreau, just eight years old at the time, wondered how far the bottle would travel.

Time, of course, would elapse and the thoughts of that letter would be long forgotten. In the letter, she signed it off with a simple message … “please write me back soon.”

Well, a response did come – 35 years later. The letter was discovered in Norway this week, found by Cara Rocks and her Norweigan boyfriend, Trym, who works as a diver in Norway.

Both connected this week via Facebook. In fact, the letter bounced around the Atlantic for 35 years but it took just one hour on social media to find the author of that letter.

The connection has been a memorable one. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill is chatting with the new friends and will have their incredible story Thursday in her weekly feature, Inspiring NL.