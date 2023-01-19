Memorial University restarting classes Wednesday after tentative deal in faculty strike

Classes and labs will resume at Memorial University on Wednesday, Feb. 15, after a tentative agreement was reached Friday in the faculty strike.

The university released a statement Sunday evening outlining the process: For paused courses, all activity, including tests and assignments, originally scheduled to take place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 15 will be adjusted. Instructors will provide information directly to students about changes to their syllabus. Students were not expected to keep up with course deliverables while courses were paused and are not expected to submit all missed material as soon as classes resume.

Students with campus jobs should connect with their supervisors to confirm arrangements to resume work interrupted due to the strike. Students with experiential learning and research components (e.g. co-op work terms, practica) in their programs that were paused during the strike should connect with their supervisors to confirm the details of resumption of work.

The academic term will not be extended; the last day of the semester is April 21. The Senate will convene to discuss any changes and considerations for the disruption to students caused by the strike.

The Feb. 20-24 winter semester break will go ahead as scheduled.