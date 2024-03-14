Memorial University commerce students to host annual Business Day

On Friday, business students at Memorial University will host the 59th annual Business Day at the Delta Hotel St. John’s Conference Centre.

The half-day conference is led and organized by the graduating class of the Bachelor of Commerce Program and is one of the oldest continuous traditions at the Faculty of Business Administration.

There will be several speakers and panellists. This year’s theme is Catalyst for Change: Navigating N.L.’s Tech Future.