Memorial University celebrates fall convocation at St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre

By the end of the day, more than one thousand degrees will have been handed out, as Memorial University graduates celebrate years of hard work and dedication.

Convocation ceremonies were scheduled for 10:00am, 3:00pm and the final ceremony will be held at the Arts and Culture Centre tonight at 7:00pm.

During this mornings session, Maestro Marc David was recognized for his dedication to music communities, students and audiences with an honorary doctor of letters degree. David has served principal conductor of the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra since 1992, and through that leadership has maintained a strong collaborative connection to Memorial University.

A retired faculty member recently accorded the title professor emeritus by the university’s senate will also be recognized at convocation. Dr. Amarjit Singh, Faculty of Education, will be honoured.