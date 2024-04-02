Members of Team Gushue Reach 50-Win Milestone at World Men’s Championship

Three members of Canada’s Team Gushue earned both a win and a new milestone at the World’s Men’s Curling Championship. Skip Brad Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, and lead Geoff Walker earned their 50th victory at the world men’s championship after defeating New Zealand’s Team Anton Hood at IWC Arena. The trio is competing at their fifth world championship together, having won gold in 2017 and silver on three other occasions.

“It’s pretty cool; I wasn’t even aware of it,” Gushue said. “When you hear it’s 50, it means you’ve been here a lot, and it means you’ve won a lot. Fifty is a lot of games, so we’ve done something right. At the end of the day, we want to win on Sunday instead of focusing on 50 today.”

The team from St. John’s, N.L., rounded out by second E.J. Harnden – who joined the team in 2022 – took advantage of some mid-game steals to win 7-4 over the Kiwis in nine ends.

“That’s a pretty good record to have,” Walker said. “You get here once and try to win as many games as you can, and it’s a dream come true, so to be able to do that this many times and faster than anybody is pretty special.”

The trio earned the 50 wins over 61 games. Team Canada plays the U.S. this afternoon.