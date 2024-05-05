May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month; keep safety top of mind as warm weather approaches

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and as riding season begins, RCMP reminds all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please be mindful of the increased presence of motorcycles on our roadways.

For increased safety, motorcycle operators should incorporate the following:

Obey the speed limit

Driver sober and well-rested

Check, and double check, blind spots before changing lanes

Ride within your ability and skill level, and ride with others

Wear approved helmets

Consider wearing high visibility and/or protective clothing

All other motorists who share the roadway should: