May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month; keep safety top of mind as warm weather approaches

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and as riding season begins, RCMP reminds all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please be mindful of the increased presence of motorcycles on our roadways.
For increased safety, motorcycle operators should incorporate the following:
- Obey the speed limit
- Driver sober and well-rested
- Check, and double check, blind spots before changing lanes
- Ride within your ability and skill level, and ride with others
- Wear approved helmets
- Consider wearing high visibility and/or protective clothing
All other motorists who share the roadway should:
- Keep your eyes on the road – don’t drive while distracted or fatigued
- Check, and double check, blind spots and mirrors, remembering that motorcycles are much smaller than other vehicles
- Give motorcycles space on the roadway – increase your following distance