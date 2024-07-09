Mary’s Harbour RCMP responds to ATV crash and arrests operator for impaired driving

A 43-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after she crashed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Mary’s Harbour on July 5. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of an ATV crash on Main Street. An ATV left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The operator was transported to Mary’s Harbour Community Clinic and was treated for minor injuries.

At the clinic, police observed signs of alcohol impairment and the operator was arrested. Following her release from the clinic, the woman was transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples that were nearly four times the legal limit.

The woman was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving. Her licence was suspended.