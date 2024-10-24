Mary’s Harbour RCMP partners with NL Health Services, three new ‘Wind Phones’ constructed

To mark World Mental Health Day, Mary’s Harbour RCMP, working in partnership with NL Health Services, Labrador Grenfell Zone, recently had three new ‘Wind Phones’ constructed.

Three new areas, Charlottetown, Port Hope Simpson, and St. Lewis, will now benefit from these ‘Wind Phones’, a local mental health initiative by Corporal Tom Roach of Mary’s Harbour RCMP and Mental Health and Addictions Counsellor Grace Reyes of NL Health Services, Labrador Grenfell Zone.

The ‘Wind Phone’ is a concept originally developed in Japan to assist people in dealing with grief and other mental health issues. It is an unconnected phone placed in nature that allows people the opportunity to feel that they can speak to their loved ones who have passed on or vocalize their feelings about loss, grief, etc. It is an outlet for people to externalize their emotions and process difficult feelings, in a safe space.