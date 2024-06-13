Markus Hicks facing more charges

Markus Hicks will appear in court today on sexual assault and child pornography charges related to 11 new complainants who ranged in age from 12 to adults at the time of the offences. He faces 63 additional charges.

He is additionally accused of multiple counts of identity fraud. In total, the 32-year-old is facing over 200 sexual violence charges against 35 survivors.

The investigation which started on August 23, 2023, unearthed tens of thousands of images and videos dating back over 15 years.

Hicks, posing as people other than himself, was communicating with people online from all over the province including men and women ranging in age from youth to adults. He used many different social media accounts across multiple platforms.