Mark Carney sworn in as prime minister, Joanne Thompson named fisheries minister

Canada officially has a new prime minister, as Mark Carney was sworn in on Friday afternoon.
Mark Carney is now the country’s 24th prime minister, and announced his new cabinet at Rideau Hall. St. John’s East MP Joanne Thompson has been named federal fisheries minister.
The new Cabinet is as follows:
•International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister and President of the King’s Privy Council Dominic LeBlanc
•Foreign Affairs and International Development Minister Mélanie Joly
•Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
•Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Anita Anand
•Defence Minister Bill Blair
•Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu
•Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson
•Treasury Board President Ginette Petitpas Taylor
•Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada Minister and Quebec Lieutenant Steven Guilbeault
•Transport and Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland
•Health Minister Kamal Khera
•Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Gary Anandasangaree
•Chief Government Whip Rechie Valdez
•Jobs and Families Minister Steven MacKinnon
•Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness David McGuinty
•Environment and Climate Change Minister Terry Duguid
•Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Nate Erskine-Smith
•Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Rachel Bendayan
•Veterans Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency Elisabeth Briere
•Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Minister Joanne Thompson
•Government House Leader and Democratic Institutions Minister Arielle Kayabaga
•Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development Minister Kody Blois
•Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement Minister Ali Ehsassi