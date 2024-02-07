Marine Atlantic accepts delivery of newest vessel The Ala’suinu

Marine Atlantic took delivery of its newest vessel the Ala’suinu today. Over the next several days, preparations will be underway to prepare for the journey home, with the vessel is projected to arrive at Marine Atlantic’s facilities in April.

The Ala’suinu (pronounced Ah-laa-sue-in-ou), is a name that means “Traveller” in Mi’kmaq. Marine Atlantic says vessel further builds upon their commitment to the environment by reducing carbon emissions using battery power to complement the vessel’s efficient engine design.

The Ala’suinu will also introduce measures to decrease underwater noise, reducing the impact on marine life. The vessel incorporates the latest Canadian accessibility standards and provides customers with a variety of amenities such as 146 passenger cabins (including 31 pet friendly cabins), 40 passenger pods, a variety of food service options, seating lounges, a children’s play area, and a kennel for pets.

The vessel will primarily operate on the Argentia service this summer, connecting customers between Cape Breton and eastern Newfoundland, and operate between Port aux Basques and North Sydney during the fall, winter, and spring periods.