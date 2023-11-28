Mandatory Commercial Driver Training to obtain a Class 1 driver’s licence effective Jan. 3

Effective Jan. 3, new commercial motor vehicle drivers will be required to complete an approved educational training program before being issued their Class 1 driver’s licence. The Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety approved and adopted a Canada-wide standard for minimum entry level training requirements for commercial motor vehicle drivers.

The standard adds a requirement that drivers complete an approved education program before being issued a Class 1 licence, providing consistency for jurisdictions as they work to ensure drivers have access to training that provides basic knowledge and driving skills to safely operate their vehicles.

The Department of Digital Government and Service NL has made amendments to the Highway Traffic Driver Regulations, 1999, to specifically add the requirement for entry level driver training for Class 1 driver’s licences.

Programs that meet these minimum education requirements are currently available at several post-secondary institutions in the province.

Information on the National Safety Code Standard 16: Commercial Truck Driver Entry Level Training (Class 1) is available online.