Man involved in vehicle theft and multiple other crimes in Marystown and Gander area arrested

Twenty-eight-year-old Tristan Barrett of Marystown was arrested Wednesday for a number of crimes committed this week in Marystown and Gander.

Barrett was in Paradise by the RNC. He was found in possession of the car that was stolen from Marystown earlier this week and in possession of a dog that was stolen during a break and enter into the SPCA in Burin. The vehicle was recovered and is being held as part of the investigation. The dog has been returned to the SPCA.

Barrett is charged with the following criminal offences:

Theft of motor vehicle

Flight from police

Dangerous operation

Break and enter

Theft under $5000.00 – four counts

Possession of stolen property

The investigation is continuing.