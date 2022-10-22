Man in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles while walking in Tors Cove

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by two vehicles while he was walking along Route 10 in Tors Cove Wednesday evening.

RCMP were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. Officers attended the scene and learned that the man had been walking on the roadway and was struck by two motorists. The section of roadway where the collision occurred falls within an 80 km/h speed limit. The man was transported via ambulance for urgent medical attention and remains in critical condition.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved were not injured and showed no signs of impairment.

A Traffic Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services East attended the scene and the investigation is continuing.