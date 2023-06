Four years ago, George Hart decided he wanted to see more of a focus on palliative care in Newfoundland and Labrador. When a group of volunteers began work to build the Lionel Kelland Hospice, he was on board.

Now each year George, Bill Mayne and Wally Edwards, lace up to make a walk from Badger to Grand Falls-Windsor to help raise money in the Hike for Hospice.

This years’ goal is $5,000 which brings the three year total to $20,000.