Man found inside home during residential break and enter tracked by police service dog

Following a report of a residential break and enter in progress in Stephenville, 49-year-old Terrance Benoit, who had fled from the home on foot, was tracked and located by RCMP Police Service Dog Thor.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police received the report of a residential break and enter in progress at a home located on Townview Road. Surveillance footage captured a man inside the residence. Police immediately attended the scene and searched the home for the suspect. Officers found fresh footprints in the snow at the back of the residence. RCMP Police Service Dog Thor and his handler, Cpl. Ralph, attended the area and conducted a track which led to a home on Woodland Drive in Stephenville.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., Benoit, who matched the individual captured on the surveillance footage, was arrested and was taken into police custody. A number of stolen items, that had been discarded in the snow near Townview Road, were recovered and returned to the owner.

Later in the day yesterday, a search warrant obtained under the Criminal Code was executed at the residence where Benoit was arrested. Police recovered additional stolen property and other evidence in relation to the break and enter.

Benoit attended court yesterday charged with break and enter, failure to comply with a condition of a release order and breach of probation. He was held in custody and will appear in court again today.

On Feb. 12, shortly before the report of this break and enter, police received a number of reports of a suspicious person breaking into vehicles in Stephenville on York Avenue, Fairview Avenue, Gallant Street and Viking Terrace. Those matters remain under investigation.

Anyone having surveillance footage of a suspicious person in the areas mentioned above or in the area of Townview Road in Stephenville between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.

The investigation is continuing.