Man flees scene of collision leaving another with serious injuries in Arnolds Cove; arrest warrant issued

Clarenville RCMP is searching for 31-year-old Jeremy Branton who is wanted after he allegedly fled from the scene of a collision that occurred in Arnold’s Cove on June 29. On Saturday evening, police received a report of the collision that occurred between a vehicle that Branton was operating and a motorcycle. The operator and lone occupant of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was left alone after the collision occurred. Branton fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival and was not located.

A warrant for Branton’s arrest has been issued for a number of charges including:

Failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Breach of a probation order

The investigation is continuing.