Man flees from police in St. John’s

On Saturday (Nov. 2) RNC officers responded to a call of mischief at an apartment building located in the center city. It was reported that a male was causing damage to the property.

Upon police arrival, the male fled from police on foot but was apprehended a short time later. The 26-year-old male was charged with mischief, uttering threats to damage property, and resisting arrest.

He was also on a release order to remain away from that property. He was conveyed to the lock-up to appear in court this morning.