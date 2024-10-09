Man facing multiple charges following incident in Mount Pearl

A man is facing several charges after an incident in Mount Pearl that saw one person taken to hospital after their vehicle was intentionally rammed.

Police responded to the scene, on Roosevelt Avenue, at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening, and arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged vehicle in a parking lot with a lone female inside. Through the course of the investigation officers learned that a male, who was known to the female, had intentionally rammed into the females vehicle several times before fleeing the area. Officers quickly located the individual and placed him under arrest.

At the conclusion of their investigation, police charged a 35 year old man with Assault with a weapon, Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, Failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm, Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and Refusal of a breath demand.

The individual was also issued several summary offence tickets.

One person is facing several charges following an incident in Mount Pearl on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)