Man facing list of charges Firearms Offences and Kidnapping

Police have charged a Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s man with a number of firearms offences following the interaction between several youth and the accused.

On Friday afternoon the RNC searched a property and seized seven firearms and ammunition from the accused, Aaron Manuel.

Manuel now faces 24 charges that include five counts of assault with a weapon, using a firearm or imitation in the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, five counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, six counts of recklessly discharging a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, kidnapping, robbery, and uttering threats to cause death.

There were no injuries.

The accused was held for court.